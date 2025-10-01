Jefferies confirms its "buy" recommendation on the Boeing stock, with an unchanged price target of $255.



The broker reports that the aircraft manufacturer is primarily focused on ramping up production, improving productivity, and executing current programs, including the 777X, in order to restore cash flow and balance sheet health.



Jefferies also cites a recent Wall Street Journal article indicating that Boeing has refocused its attention on the development of next-generation narrow-body aircraft (NGSA) and that the aircraft manufacturer has held discussions with Rolls-Royce regarding engine technology.



The broker points out that the window of opportunity is likely to be after 2035, due to the need for new engine technologies and aerostructure optimizations.



Future energy efficiency gains of 15-20% are expected to come from both new-generation engines (GE/Safran RISE, RTX GTF, Rolls-Royce UltraFan) and structural optimizations, such as composite wings.



The note specifies that a new aircraft would cost between $10bn and $15bn, with a lead time of 5 to 10 years between launch and entry into service.