According to Douglas Harned, the analyst covering the stock at Bernstein, Boeing's second-quarter results were marked by revenue above expectations and free cash flow (FCF) of $631m, well above the consensus, driven by stronger deliveries in the Commercial Airplanes and Defense businesses, as well as a calendar-related effect on working capital needs.
The note also highlights that the production ramp-up for the 737 and 787 programs remains in line with expectations, with 737 output moving toward 47 aircraft per month and progress on MAX-7 and MAX-10 certifications, with first deliveries still expected in 2027.
Finally, Bernstein says Boeing Commercial Airplanes' margin beat the consensus, while the $280m charge booked in Defense on the VC-25B program was expected. The research firm now expects more detail on the FCF outlook and program ramp-up during the conference call.
The Boeing Company is the worldwide leader in aeronautical construction. Net sales (including intragroup) break down by market as follows:
- defense, space and security (46.3%): military aircraft and mobility systems (warplanes, helicopters, and air defense missiles), support services (logistics, engineering, maintenance and training services) and space equipment (satellites, launch pads, etc.);
- commercial aviation (30.4%). In addition to commercial aircraft, the group supplies spare parts and offers technical support, maintenance and engineering services.
The remaining sales (23.3%) are from services (logistics and supply management, engineering, maintenance, modification and training services, etc.), and commercial and private aircraft financing as well as aircraft equipment leasing activities.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: the United States (53.8%), Asia (18.4%), Europe (12.8%), Middle East (7.8%), Canada (2%), Oceania (1.8%), Africa (1.8%) and other (1.6%).
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