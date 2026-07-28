Boeing on the rise, Bernstein backs the stock

The stock is up 4.5% in New York at $221, while the analyst keeps an 'outperform' rating on the name, with an unchanged price target of $298.

According to Douglas Harned, the analyst covering the stock at Bernstein, Boeing's second-quarter results were marked by revenue above expectations and free cash flow (FCF) of $631m, well above the consensus, driven by stronger deliveries in the Commercial Airplanes and Defense businesses, as well as a calendar-related effect on working capital needs.



The note also highlights that the production ramp-up for the 737 and 787 programs remains in line with expectations, with 737 output moving toward 47 aircraft per month and progress on MAX-7 and MAX-10 certifications, with first deliveries still expected in 2027.



Finally, Bernstein says Boeing Commercial Airplanes' margin beat the consensus, while the $280m charge booked in Defense on the VC-25B program was expected. The research firm now expects more detail on the FCF outlook and program ramp-up during the conference call.