After several years of turbulence, Boeing closed out 2025 with a clear acceleration. The group beat Wall Street expectations, driven by a marked recovery in aircraft deliveries and a significant improvement in its numbers.

US aircraft maker Boeing ended 2025 on a very high note, posting a 57% rise in Q4 revenue to $23.9bn. Its performance topped analysts' forecasts and signals a clear turnaround after several years of crisis. CEO Kelly Ortberg said that he is optimistic about 2026, while urging the company to meet the growing expectations of customers and partners.



The group's momentum is notably thanks to a pickup in its commercial aircraft business. Boeing delivered 600 planes in 2025, up from 348 the previous year, reaching its best level since 2018. This restart, still held back by regulatory constraints, marks a turning point after the setbacks linked to the 737 Max, production delays and the lasting effects of the pandemic on the aerospace industry.



In terms of results, EPS came in at $9.92, including the sale of the Jeppesen division. Free cash flow reached $400m, about twice as much as expected by the consensus. While Airbus remains the global leader with 793 deliveries over the year, Boeing regained the upper hand on net orders, with 1,173 contracts versus 889 for its European rival.



Despite this recovery, several uncertainties still weigh on the outlook. The FAA is currently limiting the 737 Max production rate to 42 aircraft per month, and certifications for the 737 Max 7, Max 10 and the 777X are still pending. In addition, delays in the defense division, including the Air Force One program, continue to fuel investor concerns about Boeing's ability to sustain this momentum.