Boeing posted a net loss of $5.3bn for Q3 2025, compared with a loss of $6.2bn a year earlier. Adjusted EPS (non-GAAP) came in at -$7.47, an improvement from -$10.44 in Q3 2024.



However, this result remains heavily impacted by a one-time charge of $4.9bn related to the delay in the 777X certification schedule, which alone accounted for $6.45 per share.



Revenue rose 30% y-o-y to $23.3bn, driven by the delivery of 160 commercial aircraft, the highest number since 2018. Adjusted EBIT remained negative at -$5bn, compared with -$6bn a year earlier. The adjusted operating margin improved slightly to -21.7%, compared with -33.6% in Q3 2024.



Free cash flow was $238m, compared with a consumption of $1.96bn a year earlier. Cash on hand remained stable at $23bn, with consolidated debt of $53.4bn.



By segment, Commercial Aviation's revenues jumped 49% to $11.1bn, with 160 aircraft delivered. The Defense segment grew 25% to $6.9bn and returned to positive operating income of $114m. Services generated revenue of $5.4bn (+10%) and a margin of 17.5%.



"We have reached key milestones in our turnaround with free cash flow returning to positive territory and an agreement with the FAA to increase the 737 production rate to 42 per month," said Kelly Ortberg, CEO of Boeing. "Despite our disappointment with the 777X schedule, the aircraft is performing well in testing and we remain focused on stabilizing our operations."



Boeing confirms its outlook, without raising its guidance at this stage.



The stock is up just under 1% in pre-market trading in New York.