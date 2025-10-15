Boeing delivered 55 aircraft in September, its highest monthly level since 2018, confirming a gradual recovery in production after several years marked by technical and safety issues. Out of these deliveries, 40 were for the 737 Max, the manufacturer's flagship model, including 10 delivered to Ryanair. Southwest Airlines, United Airlines, China Southern, and AerCap were also among the month's customers. With 440 aircraft delivered since January, Boeing is still behind Airbus, which delivered 507 over the same period, but is approaching its pre-crisis pace.

Production of the 737 Max remains limited to 38 units per month, with the FAA maintaining this restriction following an incident in January 2024. CEO Kelly Ortberg nevertheless confirmed the target of 42 monthly deliveries by the end of the year, estimating that the assembly line is "broadly stabilized." This improvement comes amid a context of regaining confidence after the accidents of 2018 and 2019 and the subsequent production delays.

On the commercial front, Boeing recorded 48 net orders in September, representing 96 gross sales before adjustments. These include 64 787 Dreamliner long-haul aircraft, 50 of which are destined for Turkish Airlines, and 30 737 aircraft for Norwegian Airlines. These figures reflect a return in demand and positive momentum for the American group, which could see 2025 as its best year for deliveries since the 737 Max scandal.