Boeing has signed a $8,577,700,000 contract for Israel's F-15 program, the United States government said.

The contract covers the design, integration, instrumentation, testing, production, and delivery of 25 new F-15IA jets for the Israeli Air Force. It also includes an option for 25 additional F-15IAs.



Work will be performed in St. Louis, Missouri, and is expected to be completed by December 31, 2035.



Boeing was also awarded a modification to a previously awarded contract for logistics support, the United States Department said. This contract provides for maintenance services, management and maintenance of basic supplies, program management, field support services, very high frequency systems integration laboratory support, obsolescence studies, and engine support.



This modification brings the total cumulative value of the contract to $4,200,000,000, up from $1,500,000,000.