Boeing and Leonardo are collaborating under the US Army's Contractor Owned, Contractor-Operated (COCO) service contract.
The partnership combines Boeing's operational experience in training and program implementation with Leonardo's AW119T training helicopter.
Boeing's military training experience includes mission systems training and support services for the AH-64 Apache worldwide.
We are bringing together two industry leaders to offer the Army a turnkey, innovative approach to rotary-wing training with a long-term integrated training solution that increases aviator skills, operational effectiveness, and sustainment, it said.
Boeing signs agreement with Leonardo for the US Army
Published on 10/14/2025 at 02:18 am EDT
