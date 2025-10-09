The US Air Force has signed a contract with Boeing to produce eight more MH-139A Grey Wolf helicopters and provide training services. The agreement is worth over $173m.



Following a $178m award for seven aircraft last April, this new order brings the total number of aircraft under contract to 34.



To date, Boeing has delivered 18 aircraft. The group completed deliveries of the first operational unit to Malmstrom Air Force Base in Montana this year and plans to deliver four more aircraft to the Air Force this year.



The MH-139A offers increased speed, range, and payload capacity, which are essential to supporting US national security missions, said Azeem Khan, MH-139 program manager.