Boeing and Turkish Airlines have announced a firm order for up to 75 Boeing 787 Dreamliners.



This is the largest acquisition of Boeing widebody aircraft ever made by the national airline.



The agreement includes 35 787-9 aircraft, 15 larger 787-10 aircraft, and options for 25 Boeing 787 Dreamliners.



The airline also announced its intention to purchase up to 150 additional 737 MAX aircraft, which will be its largest order for Boeing single-aisle aircraft once finalized.



"We look forward to continuing to support Turkish Airlines as it expands its operations," said Stephanie Pope, president and CEO of Boeing Commercial Airplanes.