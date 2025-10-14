Boeing announces that it has secured multi-year contracts totaling approximately $2.7bn to produce more than 3,000 Patriot Advanced Capability-3 (PAC-3) system sensors ('seekers') by 2030. Deliveries will reach up to 750 units per year to meet the global increase in demand for missile defense.



The company is working with Lockheed Martin and the US military to increase production and support the modernization of the Patriot system, which is used by 17 countries.



Jim Bryan, executive director of Boeing Integrated Air & Missile Defense, emphasizes that these contracts will help meet growing demand.



Boeing reports that it has already delivered more than 6,000 PAC-3 sensors since 2000 from its Huntsville, Alabama, facility and is aiming for a record 650 to 700 units by the end of 2025 thanks to recent industrial investments.