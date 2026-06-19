In a note, the U.S. bank said it had previously expected a wave of rival product launches in 2027, including Apple, which would in turn drive a sharp acceleration in market penetration. But based on recent information, Apple’s glasses may ultimately launch only in late 2027, about a year later than expected.
According to BofA, that delay alters the overall adoption trajectory for these technologies. While the near-simultaneous arrival of several products developed by Big Tech was expected to provide a major boost for the sector, that catalyst has now been pushed back.
At the same time, projects from Google and Samsung, which plan to launch their own artificial-intelligence-enabled glasses in the second half of 2026, raise questions about their ability to reshape the market, the firm added.
Limited visibility on the market
Analysts are particularly questioning the scale of production for these products and the extent of their true differentiation, given that Google has so far unveiled only two references, versus around a hundred models expected by year-end at EssilorLuxottica, with features that also remain very similar.
Given this lack of near-term visibility on market momentum, BofA chose to trim its penetration forecasts for the sector.
That bout of caution led the bank to cut its price target on EssilorLuxottica to €237 from €330, a level that, in the analysts’ view, still implies meaningful upside, estimated at 33% versus current prices.
On the Paris stock exchange, EssilorLuxottica shares were down 0.6% at around €176.5 on Friday at midday following these comments, compared with a 0.1% rise for the CAC 40 index.
EssilorLuxottica is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of ophthalmic lenses, frames and sunglasses. Formed in 2018, the company brings together the complementary expertise of two industry pioneers, one in advanced lens technology and the other in the craftsmanship of iconic eyewear, to set new industry standards for vision care and the consumer experience around it. Influential eyewear brands including Ray-Ban and Oakley, lens technology brands including Varilux® and Transitions®, and world-class retail brands including Sunglass Hut and LensCrafters are part of the EssilorLuxottica family.
This super rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (4 months), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Investor
Investor
This super composite rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Fundamentals (Composite), Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (1 year), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Global
Global
This composite rating is the result of an average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Fundamentals (Composite), Valuation (Composite), Financial Estimates Revisions (Composite), Consensus (Composite) and Visibility (Composite). The company must be covered by at least 4 of these 5 ratings for the calculation to be carried out. We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Quality
Quality
This composite rating is the result of an average of rankings based on the following ratings: Returns (Composite), Profitability (Composite) and Quality of Financial Reporting (Composite), and Financial Health (Composite). The company must be covered by at least 2 of these 3 ratings for the calculation to be performed. We recommend that you carefully read the associated descriptions.
ESG MSCI
ESG MSCI
The MSCI ESG score assesses a company’s environmental, social, and governance practices relative to its industry peers. Companies are rated from CCC (laggard) to AAA (leader). This rating helps investors incorporate sustainability risks and opportunities into their investment decisions.