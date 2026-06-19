BofA cuts its price target on EssilorLuxottica, shares follow

Bank of America cut its price target on EssilorLuxottica on Friday, saying mass adoption of connected AI glasses could take longer than expected, while keeping its buy rating on the stock.

Sebastien Foll Published on 06/19/2026 at 07:04 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

In a note, the U.S. bank said it had previously expected a wave of rival product launches in 2027, including Apple, which would in turn drive a sharp acceleration in market penetration. But based on recent information, Apple’s glasses may ultimately launch only in late 2027, about a year later than expected.



According to BofA, that delay alters the overall adoption trajectory for these technologies. While the near-simultaneous arrival of several products developed by Big Tech was expected to provide a major boost for the sector, that catalyst has now been pushed back.



At the same time, projects from Google and Samsung, which plan to launch their own artificial-intelligence-enabled glasses in the second half of 2026, raise questions about their ability to reshape the market, the firm added.



Limited visibility on the market



Analysts are particularly questioning the scale of production for these products and the extent of their true differentiation, given that Google has so far unveiled only two references, versus around a hundred models expected by year-end at EssilorLuxottica, with features that also remain very similar.



Given this lack of near-term visibility on market momentum, BofA chose to trim its penetration forecasts for the sector.



That bout of caution led the bank to cut its price target on EssilorLuxottica to €237 from €330, a level that, in the analysts’ view, still implies meaningful upside, estimated at 33% versus current prices.



On the Paris stock exchange, EssilorLuxottica shares were down 0.6% at around €176.5 on Friday at midday following these comments, compared with a 0.1% rise for the CAC 40 index.