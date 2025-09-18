Bank of America announced on Thursday that it has downgraded BASF shares from 'neutral' to 'underperform', with a target price reduced from €47 to €42, expressing concern about the German chemical group's significant investments in the Chinese market.



In a research note, the analyst points out that BASF is currently putting the finishing touches to its second steam cracker project in the country, a project that will require a massive investment of some €10bn in the city of Zhanjiang.



"This is a major commitment, even for a company the size of BASF," BofA points out.



In its opinion, this major financial effort could put pressure on the company's balance sheet and even jeopardize the payment of the sacrosanct dividend, not to mention the negative implications it could have on the more dynamic activities in coatings and agriculture.



The strategic logic behind the operation is the assurance that the group will be able to take advantage of the future growth of the Chinese chemical market as the country's economic development continues, it adds.



However, BofA says it questions the wisdom of this approach given the current depressed environment.



Once the project is completed, BASF will generate around 22% of its sales in China, compared with 15% today, a figure well above the rest of the sector in Europe (10%).



Beyond these risks, the Zhanjiang plant could also have the effect of "cannibalizing" the group's industrial footprint on the Old Continent, which is already in dire need of restructuring, he concludes, leading him to consider the current valuation level to be sufficiently high.