BofA downgrades FNB rating, shares slide

FNB Corporation falls 3.1% to $18.6, following a Bank of America (BofA) downgrade to 'neutral', with a price target cut to $19, after a 5% reduction to its 2027 EPS estimate for the financial group that notably controls First National Bank of Pennsylvania.

In its research note, the financial institution sees potential risks to management's revised outlook for FNB's net interest income (NII) for fiscal year 2026.



While second-quarter EPS, at $0.42, came in in line with expectations, BofA notes in particular that pre-provision net revenue (PPNR) was below consensus and that NII remained under pressure due to an unfavorable loan mix.



'Although FNB shares trade at a modest discount to peers, we do not see a near-term catalyst that could help narrow this gap,' the U.S. bank adds.