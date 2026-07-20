In its research note, the financial institution sees potential risks to management's revised outlook for FNB's net interest income (NII) for fiscal year 2026.

While second-quarter EPS, at $0.42, came in in line with expectations, BofA notes in particular that pre-provision net revenue (PPNR) was below consensus and that NII remained under pressure due to an unfavorable loan mix.

'Although FNB shares trade at a modest discount to peers, we do not see a near-term catalyst that could help narrow this gap,' the U.S. bank adds.