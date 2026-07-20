FNB Corporation falls 3.1% to $18.6, following a Bank of America (BofA) downgrade to 'neutral', with a price target cut to $19, after a 5% reduction to its 2027 EPS estimate for the financial group that notably controls First National Bank of Pennsylvania.
In its research note, the financial institution sees potential risks to management's revised outlook for FNB's net interest income (NII) for fiscal year 2026.
While second-quarter EPS, at $0.42, came in in line with expectations, BofA notes in particular that pre-provision net revenue (PPNR) was below consensus and that NII remained under pressure due to an unfavorable loan mix.
'Although FNB shares trade at a modest discount to peers, we do not see a near-term catalyst that could help narrow this gap,' the U.S. bank adds.
F.N.B. Corporation is a bank holding company and financial holding company. The Company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Community Banking segment consists of First National Bank of Pennsylvania (FNBPA), which offers commercial and consumer banking services. Its commercial banking solutions include corporate banking, small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital markets and lease financing. The Wealth Management segment delivers wealth management services to individuals, corporations and retirement funds, as well as existing customers of the Community Banking segment, located primarily within its geographic markets. Its Wealth Management operations are conducted through three subsidiaries of FNBPA. The Insurance segment operates principally through First National Insurance Agency, LLC (FNIA), which is a subsidiary of the Company. FNIA is a full-service insurance brokerage agency.
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