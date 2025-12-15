BofA maintains its buy rating on Eramet, with a target price of €64

On Monday, BofA announced that it was maintaining its buy recommendation with a target price of €64 for Eramet shares following a visit to several lithium mines in Argentina, including the Centenario project recently launched by the French group.



In a research note, the broker refers to an "impressive" and "leading" asset, wholly owned by the company, with production expected to reach 24 kt-LCE per year before eventually reaching a capacity of 75 kt-LCE.



While the broker acknowledges that lithium remains a relatively limited market at present (around 1.5 million tons, or approximately $15-20 billion) compared to copper ($260 billion) or iron ore ($200 billion), BofA highlights rapidly growing demand (+20 to 30% per year), driven by the development of the electric vehicle market and, more recently, BESS energy storage technologies.



BofA therefore believes that Eramet offers strong potential for value creation ("deep value") at a time when, in its view, the company could be approaching an inflection point in terms of cash flow generation.