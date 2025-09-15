Bank of America renewed its "outperform" rating on Apple stock on Monday, with a target price of $270, noting that delivery times for the new iPhone were tending to be longer than last year.



In a research note, the broker says that it takes an average of 19 days this year to receive an iPhone 17, compared to 10 days last year for the iPhone 16, the longest delay observed since the iPhone 11, reflecting the strong demand for the latest addition to the Apple family.



BofA, which says it bases its findings on information available on Apple's website and from carriers, notes that three days after pre-orders opened, the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max models already have longer delivery times than the iPhone 16 Pro/Pro Max at the same time last year, around 18 days compared to 14 in 2024 for the Pro model and 25 days compared to 23 a year ago for the Pro Max.



According to the broker's calculations, it is the iPhone Air, its highest-end model (€1,229), that currently has the shortest delivery time, averaging around six days, even though the device is clearly in high demand in Japan and France, where delivery times are slightly longer than in other countries, it notes.