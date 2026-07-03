BofA raises its STOXX 600 target, but with a note of caution

BofA has raised its year-end target for the pan-European STOXX 600 index to 630 points, from 595 previously, an updated target that nonetheless implies downside potential of about 3% for the second half of the year.

In a strategy note, analysts at the American bank say Europe is currently experiencing a "mini Goldilocks moment", marked by a rebound in growth as the energy shock fades, a less restrictive tone from the European Central Bank (ECB) and favorable prospects tied to fiscal stimulus in Germany.



This upward revision comes as the STOXX 600 is trading at record levels, around 650.5 points, after gaining nearly 10% since the start of the year. Despite the upgrade, the American bank's new target therefore remains well below the index's current level.



Despite its more constructive view of the euro zone economy, BofA says it is maintaining a negative stance on European equities.



European equities underweight versus the rest of the world



The American bank says it is also moderately bearish in the near term, expecting the STOXX 600 to bottom at 595 points by early in the fourth quarter, a potential decline of 8%.



The strategists argue that European equity markets have risen in anticipation as tensions in the Middle East have eased, and that they are now exposed to a possible reversal, particularly in the artificial intelligence segment.



"The European market is currently priced to perfection, with margin expectations at record highs and risk premia at their lowest in 20 years", BofA notes.



In its view, artificial intelligence models risk becoming increasingly commoditized, which could call into question forecasts for AI capital spending and trigger a reversal in the equity momentum that has so far underpinned the optimistic valuation of European stocks.



Sector rotations



Against this backdrop, BofA is making sector adjustments and is upgrading its recommendation on the telecoms sector to "overweight" from "market weight" after its sharp underperformance since March.



Finally, the bank reiterates its preference for German stocks, which it sees as the most exposed to future fiscal stimulus measures across the Rhine, a prospect it says is still largely underappreciated in prices.