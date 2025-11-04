Bank of America confirms its 'buy' recommendation on BBVA shares, with a target price increased by around 8% to €21, noting that 'while posting a ROTE of 22%, it is trading at a significant discount to its peers'.



BBVA offers a solid combination of leverage on net interest income (NII), growth, and capital distribution. EPS is expected to grow by around 16% p.a. between 2025 and 2028, the best in its category, the broker points out.



BofA also believes that the banking group has a quality franchise in Mexico, Turkey, and Spain. Turkey is on track to generate profits of around €1bn this year and €2.4bn in 2028, it points out.