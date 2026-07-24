BofA Sticks With Buy on EssilorLuxottica, Downplays Arrival of New AI Glasses
Bank of America reiterated Friday its buy rating on EssilorLuxottica, arguing that the arrival of competing products in the smart glasses market should boost overall sector penetration while highlighting the comparative advantages of the Franco-Italian group.
In a note, BofA said it was reacting to the unveiling yesterday, at the Galaxy Unpacked event, of AI glasses that the South Korean tech giant plans to launch this fall, in partnership with Warby Parker and Gentle Monster for branding and distribution, and Google for the operating system.
A competitive landscape that is heating up
Expected in the second half, that launch is set to be followed in 2027 by glasses developed by Apple and by Kering, before EssilorLuxottica and Meta in turn expand their lineup by 2028 with the commercialization of new luxury models (with production slated to start in Italy in early 2027), followed by the rollout of its medical technology (medtech) applications.
While BofA expects EssilorLuxottica's market share to decline, from a near-monopoly today (nearly 100%) to 31% by 2035, the investment bank believes the EssilorLuxottica-Meta partnership still has several major strengths.
Beyond the first-mover advantage that provides a large installed user base and proven products, the two partners plan to broaden their offering to about 100 references by the end of 2026, a figure higher than what competitors are offering, the financial institution said.
It also points to the Franco-Italian group's credibility in optics and the strength of the AI tool designed by Meta, which is particularly effective for object identification, content creation, camera quality, and integration with social networks.
An impact ultimately seen as favorable
According to BofA, the recent bout of weakness in EssilorLuxottica shares reflects downward revisions to earnings-per-share (EPS) forecasts, a process that should run its course in the coming weeks or months, as well as a high risk premium tied to competition.
'While the current lack of visibility is a hurdle, the stock's current price assigns no value to the connected glasses business (wearables),' the analysts said.
BofA concludes that the arrival of competing products will act as a catalyst, not only accelerating mainstream market adoption but also underscoring EssilorLuxottica's comparative advantages.
Its price target of €237 therefore implies upside potential of more than 44%.
EssilorLuxottica is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of ophthalmic lenses, frames and sunglasses. Formed in 2018, the company brings together the complementary expertise of two industry pioneers, one in advanced lens technology and the other in the craftsmanship of iconic eyewear, to set new industry standards for vision care and the consumer experience around it. Influential eyewear brands including Ray-Ban and Oakley, lens technology brands including Varilux® and Transitions®, and world-class retail brands including Sunglass Hut and LensCrafters are part of the EssilorLuxottica family.
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