In a reaction note, the American investment bank highlighted the solid performance of the group's operating margin as the main positive takeaway from last night's presentation of LVMH's 2025 annual results. The margin improved by 0.6 percentage points year-on-year, reaching 21.3%.
This improvement, according to the New York-based firm, was driven by lower operating costs, reduced advertising expenses, and cuts in general and administrative costs. A favorable base effect also played a role, following heavy investments made in 2024, notably due to the Paris Olympic Games.
Beyond these factors, BofA believes that the group's first-quarter 2026 performance will serve as a true "catalyst," providing greater clarity on the outlook and trajectory for a potential business recovery, especially as the year-on-year comparison is expected to be more favorable.
While the strategic fashion and leather goods division saw organic sales decline by 3% in the fourth quarter, market consensus anticipates a rebound of around 2% in the first three months of the year, the bank notes.
In its note, BofA reminds investors that LVMH is one of its three recommended buy stocks in the sector, citing both its growth potential and the implementation of measures aimed at improving performance—a combination the bank believes is not yet reflected in the share price.
LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE is the world leader in luxury products. Net sales break down by family of products as follows:
- fashion and leather items (48.5%): brands such as Louis Vuitton, Kenzo, Celine, Fendi, Marc Jacobs, Givenchy, etc.;
- watches and jewels (12.5%): Bulgari, TAG Heuer, Zenith, Hublot, Chaumet, Fred brands, Tiffany, etc.;
- perfumes and cosmetics products (9.9%): perfumes (Christian Dior, Guerlain, Loewe, Kenzo brands, etc.), makeup products (Make Up For Ever, Guerlain, Acqua di Parma, etc.), etc.;
- wines and spirits (6.9%): champagnes (Moët & Chandon, Mercier, Veuve Clicquot Ponsardin, Dom Pérignon brands, etc.; No. 1 worldwide), wines (Cape Mentelle, Château D'Yquem, etc.), cognacs (mainly Hennessy; No. 1 worldwide), whisky (mainly Glenmorangie), etc.;
The remaining net sales (22.2%) are from selective distribution through the Sephora, DFS, Miami Cruiseline chains and Le Bon Marché and La Samaritaine department stores.
At the end of 2024, products are marketed via a network of 6,307 outlets located throughout the world.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (8.3%), Europe (17.2%), Japan (8.8%), Asia (27.5%), the United States (25.4%) and other (12.8%).
