Bogart: revenue down 6.4% in the first half

Bogart posted revenue of nearly €115m in the first half of 2026 (-6.4% at current exchange rates), against a still challenging economic and geopolitical backdrop for consumer spending, and currency effects. Across its network, the luxury perfume and cosmetics retailer is continuing its strategic reorganization of its European stores to improve operational efficiency. The benefits of these actions will gradually flow through to the company's profitability.

For its part, the Bogart Beauty Fragrances & Cosmetics division is slightly up at constant scope and exchange rates, supported by strong momentum in new launches.



On the outlook, in the Bogart Beauty Retail business, Bogart remains focused on the profitability of its network. The reorganization measures launched in the first half (one closure in France still expected in the second half) will gradually lift the group's profitability starting in the second half of 2026 (and especially in 2027). They nonetheless cause a mechanical decline in revenue in the short term. These measures will allow the group to regain greater operational flexibility.



In the Fragrances & Cosmetics business and despite the still uncertain backdrop weighing on consumer spending, Bogart is confident. The company is counting on solid revenue growth momentum for this division in the second half, driven in particular by continued momentum in new launches and the expansion of its partner network (the Parfümerie Pieper network, for example).



In addition, in the second half, the group is planning many new products across its brands: at Stendhal, the launch of two haircare lines and an anti-wrinkle performance treatment 'Recette Merveilleuse', new skincare products at Méthode Jeanne Piaubert, the release of a new Carven fragrance ('Absolu' for men) as well as new products for April (two Christmas launches - XMAS).



More broadly, the appeal of premium lines is being confirmed and is encouraging Bogart to continue its strategy of 'premiumization' of its offerings.



Finally, as a reminder, the group announced exclusive negotiations between David Konckier, Bogart's controlling shareholder, and the Marionnaud group, which, if they were to be completed, could offer Bogart new medium-term growth drivers for the group's brands.

