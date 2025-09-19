Boiron has posted net income of nearly €11.4m for H1 2025, compared with €3.3m a year earlier, with its operating income more than tripling (+221.5%) to nearly €15.7m, representing a margin of 6.4%.
The group, which specializes in homeopathy, saw its revenue increase by 7.6% (+8.4% at constant exchange rates) to €245.6m, an improvement that had a direct impact on its gross margin, which increased by less than €13.4m.
More specifically, while sales remained stable in France (+0.1%) and fell by 3.9% in the rest of Europe, they rose by 23.1% in North America and, above all, by 46% in other countries around the world.
Boiron states that its sales and earnings performance in 2025 will depend on the level of diseases at the end of the year and developments in the international geopolitical and economic environment.
Boiron H1 profit more than triples
Published on 09/19/2025 at 03:12 am EDT - Modified on 09/19/2025 at 03:12 am EDT
Boiron has posted net income of nearly €11.4m for H1 2025, compared with €3.3m a year earlier, with its operating income more than tripling (+221.5%) to nearly €15.7m, representing a margin of 6.4%.