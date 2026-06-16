BOJ and RBA Diverge in Policy Decisions

As the Bank of England and the U.S. Federal Reserve prepare to deliver their monetary policy verdicts this week, two of the Asia-Pacific region's primary central banks took opposing paths on Tuesday: while Japan opted for a tightening of policy, Australia chose to maintain the status quo.

Vincent Gallet Published on 06/16/2026 at 03:09 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

The Bank of Japan Tightens Policy



Following its monetary policy meeting on Tuesday, the Bank of Japan (BOJ) policy committee announced an increase in its short-term policy rate to "approximately 1%," up from the previous "approximately 0.75%," a move that aligned with economist expectations.



The Japanese central bank explained that it is adjusting its degree of monetary accommodation with the aim of achieving its 2% price stability target in a sustainable and stable manner.



While Japanese economic activity is generally evolving in line with its baseline scenario, with an economy that "is expected to continue growing moderately, albeit at a slower pace," the BOJ sees a risk of underlying inflation deviating upward to a level exceeding its target.



"The Bank will continue to raise its policy rate and adjust its accommodative monetary policy, depending on the evolution of economic activity, prices, and financial conditions," the bank cautioned.



The BOJ will consider the timing and pace of these adjustments while analyzing the probability of its baseline scenario being realized and the risks weighing on the outlook.



The Reserve Bank of Australia Holds Steady



Meanwhile, the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) policy board decided at its meeting today to keep its cash rate target unchanged at 4.35%, a unanimous decision that was consistent with the consensus.



"As expected, the disruption to global oil supplies is impacting inflation," the RBA noted, pointing out that this inflationary impulse comes on top of the high inflation recorded at the beginning of 2026, which reflected capacity pressures within the economy.



Following three policy rate hikes since the start of the year, the central bank judges that financial conditions are now tighter than before and that there are signs the Australian economy is slowing as anticipated.



However, the board believes inflation remains too high and therefore deemed it appropriate to leave its rate target unchanged while it "assesses the response to previous interest rate hikes and the impact of the oil supply disruption."