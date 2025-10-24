Revenue for Q3 2025 amounted to €630m, down 24% LFL.

Bolloré Energy generated revenue of €530m, down 25% due to the general decline in oil prices and lower sales volumes during the quarter.

Industrial activity amounted to €73m, down 21% mainly due to the decline in BlueBus activity.

Revenue was down 22% y-o-y on a reported basis.

Revenue at the end of September 2025 was down 10% LFL at €2,178m. On a reported basis, 9m revenue was down 7%.