Revenue for Q3 2025 amounted to €630m, down 24% LFL.
Bolloré Energy generated revenue of €530m, down 25% due to the general decline in oil prices and lower sales volumes during the quarter.
Industrial activity amounted to €73m, down 21% mainly due to the decline in BlueBus activity.
Revenue was down 22% y-o-y on a reported basis.
Revenue at the end of September 2025 was down 10% LFL at €2,178m. On a reported basis, 9m revenue was down 7%.
Bolloré: 9m revenue down 10%
Published on 10/24/2025 at 01:48 am EDT
