The group announced revenue of €1,547m for H1 2025, down 3% LFL.



Bolloré Energy's revenue amounted to €1,337m, down 2%, while In the Industry business, revenue amounted to €156m, down 14%.



On a reported basis, revenue was stable, after €54m in changes in scope (mainly corresponding to the acquisition of Chantelat at the end of November 2024).



Adjusted operating income (EBITA) amounted to €123m, compared with adjusted operating income at break-even in H1 2024.



Net income from non-operating equity-accounted companies amounted to a loss of -€1m, compared with €18m in H1 2024. It no longer includes the share of net income of the Socfin Group.



After taking into account €10m in taxes (compared with €8m in H1 2024), consolidated net income amounted to €242m, compared with €3,884m in H1 2024, which included the net capital gain on the sale of Bolloré Logistics (+€3.7bn).



Net attributable income amounted to €240m, compared with €3,758m in H1 2024.