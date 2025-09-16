Listed on the Italian market, the company that operates Bologna airport-with a concession running until 2044 and the Benetton family holding company as its second-largest shareholder-is a curious little European small cap.

The company has doubled its revenue over the last decade, from €79m to €165m, and more than tripled its net income, from €7m to €24m. Although reduced during the pandemic, its dividend rose from €0.2 per share in 2015 to €0.5 per share last year.

Perfectly well capitalized, with no net debt, Aeroporto Guglielmo Marconi di Bologna has not made any capital increases since the 2015 operation to modernize the Bologna airport terminal and open up the group's shareholding structure.

One drawback remains the structurally pressured cash flow, as it is subject to considerable infrastructure investment requirements each year. In this respect, capex is much higher than depreciation.

This has not prevented Aeroporto Guglielmo Marconi di Bologna from maintaining prudent management, with dividend distributions largely covered by free cash flow. At its current price, the stock offers a dividend yield of 6.2%.

Strategically located between Florence, Venice, and Milan, Bologna airport is in practice highly dependent on low-cost airlines, particularly Ryanair, which alone accounts for over a third of traffic.

A second issue concerns the group's shareholding structure, with the Bologna Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Agriculture and Crafts at the top of the list. As one might expect, the public authorities must defend job protection strategies that do not always necessarily align with the performance requirements of a private company.

Combined with its small size and limited free float, these factors explain why Aeroporto Guglielmo Marconi di Bologna is still trading at a significant discount to its peers.