Yields on US Treasuries fell on Wednesday after the release of disappointing private employment figures and amid the partial shutdown of the federal government. The 10-year yield fell 4bp to 4.108%, while the 30-year yield fell 3bp to 4.704%.

According to the ADP survey, private employment fell by 32,000 jobs in September, compared with an expected increase of 45,000. August data was also revised, showing a loss of 3,000 jobs instead of an increase of 54,000. This publication takes on particular importance as the official Labor Department report for September will not be released due to the budget impasse.

The political impasse in Congress, marked by the failure of Republicans and Democrats to agree on a temporary spending bill, has led to the shutdown of government agencies. President Donald Trump has accused his opponents of inflexibility and threatened to make some layoffs permanent. A prolonged shutdown could reignite concerns about the quality of US sovereign credit, which was already downgraded in May by Moody's. The agency has warned that a further downgrade remains possible, a risk also mentioned by JPMorgan in a recent note.