Bonduelle Achieves B Corp Certification

Bonduelle has announced that it has obtained the international B Corp certification on a global scale, a distinction at the heart of its "Transform to Win" transformation plan, which places sustainability at the center of its business model.

"In a demanding economic context, Bonduelle reaffirms that the company's performance and long-term viability depend on the full integration of social and environmental challenges, from field to plate," stated the agri-food group.



A global certification initiated in 2018, the B Corp label is based on a rigorous and continuous improvement process. It evaluates companies on five key pillars: governance, employees, community, customers, and the environment.



"At Bonduelle, this approach engages all teams, transforms every profession, and guides every decision. It is an ambitious collective journey that covers all of the group's entities worldwide," according to the company.