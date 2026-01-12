Bonduelle Achieves B Corp Certification
Bonduelle has announced that it has obtained the international B Corp certification on a global scale, a distinction at the heart of its "Transform to Win" transformation plan, which places sustainability at the center of its business model.
Published on 01/12/2026 at 05:17 am EST
A global certification initiated in 2018, the B Corp label is based on a rigorous and continuous improvement process. It evaluates companies on five key pillars: governance, employees, community, customers, and the environment.
"At Bonduelle, this approach engages all teams, transforms every profession, and guides every decision. It is an ambitious collective journey that covers all of the group's entities worldwide," according to the company.