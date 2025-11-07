For Q1 2025-2026 (July-August-September), Bonduelle posted revenue of €519.8m, down 0.5% at constant scope and exchange rates, and down 2.1% on a reported basis, impacted by the sale of the bagged salad business in France and Germany.

The Europe region, which accounts for 62.6% of the group's business, saw sales decline by 2.0% on a comparable basis, affected by unfavorable summer weather and sluggish consumption in both retail and food service.

Outside Europe, business grew by 1.9% at constant scope and exchange rates, driven by momentum in Eurasia and resilience in the US, despite inflationary pressures weighing on consumption.

Despite an environment that is a still difficult, Bonduelle confirms its current operating profitability target for FY 2025-2026, on a comparable basis.