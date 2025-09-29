Bonduelle posted a net loss of €11.5m for 2024-25, a tenth of the loss of €119.8m in the previous financial year, with current operating income of €83.8m, representing a margin of 3.8%, up 0.1 point on a comparable basis.



Its revenue stood at €2.2bn, down -0.8% on a comparable basis, with a 4.1% decline in Europe largely offset by a 4.9% increase outside Europe.



These performances are perfectly in line with the first-year targets of the transformation plan announced in October 2024, the agri-food group specializing in vegetables said.



In a context where consumption is likely to remain under pressure, Bonduelle confirms its target for 2025-26 of a rebound in current operating profitability to €90m on a comparable basis.



This target will be supported by growth in branded business, improved agro-industrial performance, and control of overhead costs while continuing its ambitious programs with a positive impact, it explains.