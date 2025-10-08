Boot Barn Holdings commenced FY 26 with impressive earnings momentum, driven by strong same-store sales growth and strategic store expansions. The company's renewed partnership with Affirm underscores its commitment to enhancing customer convenience and driving omnichannel growth. Supported by robust operational efficiency and positive analyst outlooks, Boot Barn is poised for robust revenue growth and increased profitability in the competitive retail landscape.

Published on 10/08/2025 at 04:18 am EDT - Modified on 10/08/2025 at 04:37 am EDT

Boot Barn Holdings Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in California. It is a prominent lifestyle retailer in the US, specializing in western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through two main segments: retail stores and e-commerce. The retail segment consists of specialty stores offering a wide range of western and work boots, apparel, and accessories. The e-commerce segment facilitates online sales of their merchandise. Boot Barn's product lineup includes denim, western shirts, cowboy hats, belts, belt buckles, western-style jewelry, and various accessories.

Their western collection features brands such as Ariat, Cinch, Cody James, Corral, Dan Post, Durango, El Dorado, Idyllwind, Justin, Laredo, Lucchese, Miss Me, Montana Silversmiths, Moonshine Spirit, Shyanne, Stetson, Tony Lama, Twisted X, Resistol, and Wrangler. The work collection includes durable footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and shirts, featuring brands like Dickies, Carhartt, Wolverine, and Hawx. Boot Barn operates around 403 stores across 45 states and has approximately 6,800 employees.

Expansion fuels Q1 26 growth

Boot Barn Holdings reported its Q1 26 earnings on July 31, 2025. Sales were up 19.2% y/y to $504m, driven by a combination of strong same-store sales growth and new store openings. Specifically, consolidated same-store sales rose 9.4%, including a 9.5% increase in retail store same-store sales and a 9.3% increase in e-commerce same-store sales. In addition, the company expanded its footprint by adding new stores, with plans to grow units by 15% in FY 26 (65-70 new stores).

Operating income rose by 40.8% y/y to $70.7m, driven by higher sales and lowered operating expenses, with margins expanding by 216bp to 14%. Net profit rose 37.3% to $53.4m.

Looking ahead, for FY 26, consolidated revenue (for High-End) is expected to rise by 14% y/y to $2.2bn, above the previous guidance of 13% y/y, with consolidated same-store sales rising by 3.5% y/y. Operating profit is expected to increase by 12.7% y/y to $277m, whereas EPS is anticipated to rise by 13.6% y/y to $6.7.

Boot Barn-Affirm renews partnership

Boot Barn Holdings has renewed its exclusive, multi-year partnership with Affirm, enabling customers to continue utilizing Affirm’s flexible pay-over-time solutions both online and across more than 450 Boot Barn locations in the US. The partnership allows shoppers to split payments into biweekly or monthly installments without late fees or hidden charges, enhancing affordability and convenience.

Given the success of previous collaboration, where increased transaction values and online conversions were noted, Boot Barn plans to leverage Affirm to drive further omnichannel growth, attract new customer segments, and deepen loyalty. With these initiatives, Boot Barn aims to accelerate revenue and double its store footprint in coming years.

Continued growth momentum

Boot Barn Holdings reported a strong top-line performance over FY 20-25, posting a revenue CAGR of 17.7% to $1.9bn in FY 25, mainly thanks to three initiatives, which include store expansion, merchandise localization and digital transformation. EBIT outpaced revenue at a CAGR of 26.6% to $239m due to operational efficiency, with margins expanding from 8.7% to 12.5%. Net income increased at a CAGR of 30.4%, reaching $181m.

Over FY 20-25, the company reported robust growth in cash inflow from operations, transitioning from an outflow of $25.3m in FY 20 to an inflow of $148m in FY 25. This strong cash flow contributed to an improvement in the company's gearing ratio, which declined from 135% to 49% over the same period.

In comparison, Shoe Carnival, Inc., a local peer, reported a lower revenue CAGR of 3.0% over FY 20-25, reaching $1.2bn in FY 24. EBIT rose at a CAGR of 10.5% to $91.2, and margins expanded from 5.4% in FY 20 to 7.6% in FY 25. The company reported a net profit at a CAGR of 11.5% to $73.8.

Optimistic outlook for consensus

Over the past 12 months, the company’s stock has delivered modest returns of approximately 3.7%. In comparison, Shoe Carnival’s stock delivered negative returns of 46.7% over the same period.

Boot Barn Holdings is currently trading at a P/E of 25.4x, based on the FY 26 estimated EPS of $6.6, which is higher than its 3-year historical average of 16.9x and Shoe Carnival’s valuation of 11.1x. The company is currently trading at EV/EBIT multiple of 18.4x, based on FY 26 estimated EBIT of $272.2bn, which is higher than its 3-year historical average of 12.2x and that of Shoe Carnival (8.6x).

Boot Barn Holdings is monitored by 15 analysts, most of whom - 13 - have ‘Buy’ ratings, with the other two having ‘Hold’ ratings for an average target price of $213.3, implying 27.3% upside potential from the current price.

Consensus estimates revenue CAGR of 13.2%, reaching $2.8bn over FY 25-28. EBIT is estimated to rise at a CAGR of 15.5% to $369m with margins expanding by 77bp to 13.3% in FY 28. In addition, analysts estimate a net profit CAGR of 14.8% to $274m, and EPS is expected to increase to $9.1 in FY 28 from $5.9 in FY 25. Likewise, analysts estimate EBIT to be largely flat, while net income should decline at a CAGR of minus 1% for Shoe Carnival.

Overall, Boot Barn Holdings continues to demonstrate strong growth and operational efficiency, driven by strategic initiatives such as store expansion, merchandise localization, and digital transformation. The renewed partnership with Affirm is set to enhance customer convenience and drive further omnichannel growth. With a positive outlook from analysts and plans to double its store footprint, Boot Barn is well-positioned for sustained revenue growth and increased profitability in the coming years.

However, Boot Barn Holdings faces several risks impacting financial performance and growth, including sensitivity to consumer spending, challenges in store expansion execution, competitive pressures, pricing and margin risks, supply chain disruptions, and market volatility.