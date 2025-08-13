The European Commission has cleared under the EU Merger Regulation the creation of a joint venture by Robert Bosch GmbH ('Bosch') (Germany) and Mitsubishi Corporation (Japan).



The transaction mainly concerns the provision of services related to batteries for electric vehicles.



The Commission concluded that the notified transaction would not raise competition concerns, given the joint venture's negligible activities in the European Economic Area and the limited market positions of the companies resulting from the proposed transaction.