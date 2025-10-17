Like the wine industry, has the beer sector definitively entered a phase of structural decline?

All the major brewers are facing sharp falls in volume, which they are compensating - as far as they can - with price increases and generally successful forays into emerging markets. See Constellation Brands finally caught up by sector crisis, Heineken publishes mixed results.

More niche players have not been saved either - companies who play the premium, creative and craft card, such as Boston Beer, owner of the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Angry Orchard and Hard Mountain Dew brands, among others, which was quick to seize the opportunity presented by the trend for hard seltzers, which are very popular across the Atlantic.

While the group caused a sensation for a time—its revenue and operating profit tripled between 2010 and 2020, which is no mean feat—this upturn, which earned it completely bubble-like valuation multiples at the time, has since subsided. Over the past four years, the group has faced stagnant revenue, declining volumes, and shrinking margins.

Nevertheless, it remains a robust cash machine, with a debt-free balance sheet—a valuable guarantee of security in this context—attractive profitability, and approximately $200m in cash profit—or free cash flow—which it is now redirecting entirely toward share buybacks.

Why not? Its current enterprise value is equivalent to 11x free cash flow, which is historically low. On another note, Molson is trading at twelve times its free cash flow—or 8x if we ignore debt and base the calculation solely on market capitalization. See Molson Coors once again undervalued on stockmarket.

Boston Beer saw its charismatic founder Jim Koch return to the helm this summer. The father of the craft brewing movement—which has been very popular in the US for the past twenty years and has since spread to Europe—will attempt to revitalize his group. He will have his work cut out for him to revive volumes, which continue to decline sharply this year.