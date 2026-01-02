Bouygues Clarifies Retirement Terms for Pascal Grangé
Bouygues has provided details regarding the end of Pascal Grangé's corporate mandate, with his retirement scheduled for 2026. The group specified that his departure will not be accompanied by any special financial arrangements, such as a severance payment or a non-compete indemnity.
In addition to his fixed remuneration of 950,000 euros that has already been paid, Pascal Grangé may be eligible to receive an annual variable remuneration, long-term variable compensation, and supplementary pension rights. All of these elements are subject to performance conditions and will be reviewed by the relevant boards of directors.
Bouygues SA is a diversified services group organized around four sectors of activity:
- construction (48.5% of net sales): construction and maintenance of transportation, leisure, and urban development infrastructures (57.6% of net sales; Colas; No. 1 worldwide for roads), building and public works activities concerning networks, electrical and thermal engineering, and facility maintenance (37.1%; Bouygues Construction), and real estate development (5.3%; Bouygues Immobilier);
- multi-technical services (33.6%; Equans);
- telecommunication (13.7%; Bouygues Telecom): mobile telephony, fixed telephony, Internet access, etc.;
- media (4.2%; TF1).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (48.7%), European Union (15%), Europe (14.8%), North America (12.3%), Asia/Pacific (5%), Africa (2.6%), Central and South America (1.1%) and Middle East (0.5%).
