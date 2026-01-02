Bouygues Clarifies Retirement Terms for Pascal Grangé

Bouygues has provided details regarding the end of Pascal Grangé's corporate mandate, with his retirement scheduled for 2026. The group specified that his departure will not be accompanied by any special financial arrangements, such as a severance payment or a non-compete indemnity.

Jean-Yves Courtial Published on 01/02/2026 at 02:58 am EST

In addition to his fixed remuneration of 950,000 euros that has already been paid, Pascal Grangé may be eligible to receive an annual variable remuneration, long-term variable compensation, and supplementary pension rights. All of these elements are subject to performance conditions and will be reviewed by the relevant boards of directors.



