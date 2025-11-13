Bouygues Construction has announced that its Swiss subsidiary, Losinger Marazzi, will be responsible for building new facilities for public transportation, as well as a new building for emergency services and the cantonal administration of Zug, Switzerland.

"Valued at 242 million Swiss francs, this project will provide functional infrastructure and an improved working environment for these essential public services, which serve the rapidly growing population of Zug canton," the company stated.

Altogether, the development will offer a total floor area of 26,000 m². Construction is scheduled to begin in the summer of 2026, with completion and handover expected in 2030. The project aims to achieve the Minergie-P-ECO environmental standard.