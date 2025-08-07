Bouygues Telecom has announced that it has been the victim of a cyberattack that allowed unauthorized access to certain personal data from 6.4 million customer accounts. All affected customers have received, or will receive, an email or text message informing them of this.



The operator adds that the situation was resolved as quickly as possible by its technical teams and that all necessary additional measures have been implemented. It has notified the CNIL and filed a complaint with the judicial authorities.