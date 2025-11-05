Bouygues posted net income attributable to the group of €675m for the first nine months of 2025, weighed on by the exceptional contribution on the profits of large companies in France, without which it would have increased by 7% to €735m.



Its recurring operating income (ROCA) rose 5.5% to just over €1.81bn, driven by the construction and Equans businesses, enabling it to improve its operating margin by 0.2 point to 4.3%.



At €41.9bn, the conglomerate's revenue remained virtually stable (+0.9% in total data and +0.8% in organic terms), notably thanks to the construction businesses and the 9-month contribution from La Poste Telecom.



In a highly uncertain global environment, Bouygues confirms that it is targeting slight growth in its ROCA in 2025 and now expects sales to be close to those of the previous year (but with slight growth at constant exchange rates).