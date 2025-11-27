Bouygues announces the launch of Equans Process Solutions, an integrated organization dedicated to process industries, bringing together complementary expertise to offer tailor-made solutions covering the entire industrial life cycle of projects.
"The launch of Equans Process Solutions responds to multiple challenges, both in terms of performance, safety, and sustainability, and in terms of accelerating the needs of manufacturers seeking sovereignty," explains the conglomerate presenting this new brand.
"Industrialists benefit from a single partner capable of managing all stages of a complex project with agility and efficiency, whether it involves the creation of an industrial site, a modernization project, or a local project," it continues.
This new entity targets the most strategic sectors—pharmaceuticals, battery manufacturing, semiconductors, data centers, hydrogen—and supports their ambitions in France and internationally.
Bouygues SA is a diversified services group organized around four sectors of activity:
- construction (48.5% of net sales): construction and maintenance of transportation, leisure, and urban development infrastructures (57.6% of net sales; Colas; No. 1 worldwide for roads), building and public works activities concerning networks, electrical and thermal engineering, and facility maintenance (37.1%; Bouygues Construction), and real estate development (5.3%; Bouygues Immobilier);
- multi-technical services (33.6%; Equans);
- telecommunication (13.7%; Bouygues Telecom): mobile telephony, fixed telephony, Internet access, etc.;
- media (4.2%; TF1).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (48.7%), European Union (15%), Europe (14.8%), North America (12.3%), Asia/Pacific (5%), Africa (2.6%), Central and South America (1.1%) and Middle East (0.5%).
