Bouygues launches its Equans Process Solutions brand

Vincent Gallet Published on 11/27/2025 at 05:12 am EST Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

Bouygues announces the launch of Equans Process Solutions, an integrated organization dedicated to process industries, bringing together complementary expertise to offer tailor-made solutions covering the entire industrial life cycle of projects.



"The launch of Equans Process Solutions responds to multiple challenges, both in terms of performance, safety, and sustainability, and in terms of accelerating the needs of manufacturers seeking sovereignty," explains the conglomerate presenting this new brand.



"Industrialists benefit from a single partner capable of managing all stages of a complex project with agility and efficiency, whether it involves the creation of an industrial site, a modernization project, or a local project," it continues.



This new entity targets the most strategic sectors—pharmaceuticals, battery manufacturing, semiconductors, data centers, hydrogen—and supports their ambitions in France and internationally.