Located in the capital city of Podgorica on the site of the current Clinical Center of Montenegro, this new 562-bed hospital complex will be affiliated with the University of Montenegro's Faculty of Medicine.
The new complex will feature a comprehensive surgical wing including 14 operating rooms for adults and 5 for children, 117 intensive care beds, an emergency department, laboratory research facilities, and medical education and training spaces, including a library and an amphitheater.
The university hospital, which complies with the European Energy Performance of Buildings Directive, is targeting LEED Silver environmental certification.
The initial phase, focused on finalizing the design, was launched in June 2026, while the execution phase is expected to begin during 2027, coinciding with the finalization of the financing plan.
Bouygues SA is a diversified services group organized around four sectors of activity:
- construction (48.7% of net sales): construction and maintenance of transportation, leisure, and urban development infrastructures (57.2% of net sales; Colas; No. 1 worldwide for roads), building and public works activities concerning networks, electrical and thermal engineering, and facility maintenance (37.9%; Bouygues Construction), and real estate development (4.9%; Bouygues Immobilier);
- multi-technical services (32.7%; Equans);
- telecommunication (14.2%; Bouygues Telecom): mobile telephony, fixed telephony, Internet access, etc.;
- media (4%; TF1) ;
- other (0.4%).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (49.8%), European Union (14.6%), Europe (14.1%), North America (12.1%), Asia-Pacific (5.2%), Africa (2.9%), Central and South America (1%), and Middle East (0.3%).
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