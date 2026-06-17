Bouygues Secures Contract for University Hospital in Montenegro

Bouygues Construction, the construction arm of the Bouygues Group, announced on Wednesday that it has been selected to build a new state-of-the-art university hospital center in the Balkans.

Sebastien Foll Published on 06/17/2026 at 06:20 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

Located in the capital city of Podgorica on the site of the current Clinical Center of Montenegro, this new 562-bed hospital complex will be affiliated with the University of Montenegro's Faculty of Medicine.



The new complex will feature a comprehensive surgical wing including 14 operating rooms for adults and 5 for children, 117 intensive care beds, an emergency department, laboratory research facilities, and medical education and training spaces, including a library and an amphitheater.



The university hospital, which complies with the European Energy Performance of Buildings Directive, is targeting LEED Silver environmental certification.



The initial phase, focused on finalizing the design, was launched in June 2026, while the execution phase is expected to begin during 2027, coinciding with the finalization of the financing plan.