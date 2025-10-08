Bouygues Telecom has announced that it has been selected by the Agency for Operational Mobile Communications for Security and Emergency Services (ACMOSS) as a key partner for Rapid Response Solutions (SRR) as part of the development of the Radio Network of the Future (RRF).



The operator is now recognized for its ability to provide high-level solutions for services responsible for security, emergency response, emergency medical assistance, civil protection, and crisis and disaster management.



Bouygues Telecom's 4G radio access network will also become available when SRR is deployed throughout mainland France in the event of a major incident or crisis, securing access to critical communications.



In addition, to mitigate the risks of saturation or failure, it will implement Deployable Base Stations (SBD) to provide effective temporary coverage over several kilometers for rescue operations during critical events.