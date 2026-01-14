Bouygues Separates Chairman and CEO Roles at Its Construction Subsidiary

The Bouygues Group has formalized this strategic change aimed at strengthening the management of its operations amid a historically high order book.

Antoine Mariaux Published on 01/14/2026 at 12:19 pm EST

Since January 1, 2026, Pierre-Éric Saint-André has held the position of Chief Executive Officer of Bouygues Construction, succeeding Pascal Minault, who remains Chairman of the Board of Directors. The new CEO also joins the group's general management committee.



Pierre-Éric Saint-André emphasized that the company possesses "particularly strong fundamentals" and committed to supporting the transformation of the construction and civil engineering sector.



This reorganization is accompanied by key appointments to deputy management positions to oversee public works, building operations in France, and international activities, thereby ensuring a reinforced command structure to manage major projects across five continents.



Thus, since January 1, Bertrand Burtschell has served as Deputy CEO of Bouygues Construction and Chairman of Bouygues Travaux Publics. Philippe Jouy, Deputy CEO of Bouygues Construction, is now responsible for all international building activities. Finally, Daniel Lopes has been appointed CEO of Building Activities in France.