Since January 1, 2026, Pierre-Éric Saint-André has held the position of Chief Executive Officer of Bouygues Construction, succeeding Pascal Minault, who remains Chairman of the Board of Directors. The new CEO also joins the group's general management committee.
Pierre-Éric Saint-André emphasized that the company possesses "particularly strong fundamentals" and committed to supporting the transformation of the construction and civil engineering sector.
This reorganization is accompanied by key appointments to deputy management positions to oversee public works, building operations in France, and international activities, thereby ensuring a reinforced command structure to manage major projects across five continents.
Thus, since January 1, Bertrand Burtschell has served as Deputy CEO of Bouygues Construction and Chairman of Bouygues Travaux Publics. Philippe Jouy, Deputy CEO of Bouygues Construction, is now responsible for all international building activities. Finally, Daniel Lopes has been appointed CEO of Building Activities in France.
Bouygues SA is a diversified services group organized around four sectors of activity:
- construction (48.5% of net sales): construction and maintenance of transportation, leisure, and urban development infrastructures (57.6% of net sales; Colas; No. 1 worldwide for roads), building and public works activities concerning networks, electrical and thermal engineering, and facility maintenance (37.1%; Bouygues Construction), and real estate development (5.3%; Bouygues Immobilier);
- multi-technical services (33.6%; Equans);
- telecommunication (13.7%; Bouygues Telecom): mobile telephony, fixed telephony, Internet access, etc.;
- media (4.2%; TF1).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (48.7%), European Union (15%), Europe (14.8%), North America (12.3%), Asia/Pacific (5%), Africa (2.6%), Central and South America (1.1%) and Middle East (0.5%).
