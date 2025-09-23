Bouygues Construction Australia has been selected by the Australian government to modernize the Davis scientific station in Antarctica.



The renovation of the Davis station will strengthen scientific research and Australia's presence in Antarctica.



The project, of which Bouygues Construction's share is AUD 150.5m (€88m), will begin in late 2026 and is set to be completed in 2032.



Davis Station is Australia's southernmost Antarctic station. It is located near the Vestfold Hills on the Ingrid Christensen Coast (Princess Elizabeth Land). The station is approximately 20 km from the edge of the continental ice sheet.



This project represents an extraordinary technical challenge for our teams, who will draw on all their engineering expertise and innovative spirit. Building for life also means contributing to scientific research in the polar regions in order to better understand climate change in our world, Bouygues Construction said.