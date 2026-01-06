Stéphanie Minnebois began her career in 1999 as a project engineer at Screg Ile-de-France Normandie, a subsidiary of the Colas Group, where she created and led the Design Offices and Major Projects division. After gaining experience at Lafarge France from 2013 to 2016 as Marketing Director for Roads and Networks, she returned to the Colas Group to take part in the creation of Colas Projects, a structure dedicated to the management of major projects in France and internationally. Over a period of six years, she held various management positions there, ultimately becoming head of the business development, performance, and risk management division. In 2022, she was appointed Technical, Research and Development Director of the Colas Group, tasked with coordinating technical sectors in France and abroad, and managing central resources dedicated to Research & Development within the CORE Center, as well as supporting the technical departments across regions. In 2024, her scope expanded with the integration of BIMbyCO, the entity specializing in the deployment of BIM, digital twins, and generative design tools. Since the beginning of the year, her responsibilities have also included leading the Group's innovation division.
Copyright (c) 2025 Zonebourse.com - All rights reserved.
Bouygues SA is a diversified services group organized around four sectors of activity:
- construction (48.5% of net sales): construction and maintenance of transportation, leisure, and urban development infrastructures (57.6% of net sales; Colas; No. 1 worldwide for roads), building and public works activities concerning networks, electrical and thermal engineering, and facility maintenance (37.1%; Bouygues Construction), and real estate development (5.3%; Bouygues Immobilier);
- multi-technical services (33.6%; Equans);
- telecommunication (13.7%; Bouygues Telecom): mobile telephony, fixed telephony, Internet access, etc.;
- media (4.2%; TF1).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (48.7%), European Union (15%), Europe (14.8%), North America (12.3%), Asia/Pacific (5%), Africa (2.6%), Central and South America (1.1%) and Middle East (0.5%).
This super rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Global Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (4 months), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Investor
Investor
This super composite rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Fundamentals (Composite), Global Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (1 year), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Global
Global
This composite rating is the result of an average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Fundamentals (Composite), Valuation (Composite), Financial Estimates Revisions (Composite), Consensus (Composite), and Visibility (Composite). The company must be covered by at least 4 of these 5 ratings for the calculation to be performed. We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Quality
Quality
This composite rating is the result of an average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Capital Efficiency (Composite), Quality of Financial Reporting (Composite), and Financial Health (Composite). The company must be covered by at least 2 of these 3 ratings for the calculation to be performed. We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.