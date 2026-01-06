Bouygues: Stéphanie Minnebois Appointed Technical, Research, Development and Innovation Director (DTRDI) of the Colas Group

She joins the General Management Committee and will report directly to Pierre Vanstoflegatte, Chief Executive Officer of Colas.

Jonathan Nahmany Published on 01/06/2026 at 03:07 am EST Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

Stéphanie Minnebois began her career in 1999 as a project engineer at Screg Ile-de-France Normandie, a subsidiary of the Colas Group, where she created and led the Design Offices and Major Projects division. After gaining experience at Lafarge France from 2013 to 2016 as Marketing Director for Roads and Networks, she returned to the Colas Group to take part in the creation of Colas Projects, a structure dedicated to the management of major projects in France and internationally. Over a period of six years, she held various management positions there, ultimately becoming head of the business development, performance, and risk management division. In 2022, she was appointed Technical, Research and Development Director of the Colas Group, tasked with coordinating technical sectors in France and abroad, and managing central resources dedicated to Research & Development within the CORE Center, as well as supporting the technical departments across regions. In 2024, her scope expanded with the integration of BIMbyCO, the entity specializing in the deployment of BIM, digital twins, and generative design tools. Since the beginning of the year, her responsibilities have also included leading the Group's innovation division.



Copyright (c) 2025 Zonebourse.com - All rights reserved.