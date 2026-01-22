Bouygues Telecom, Free, and Orange, acting as a consortium, have confirmed that due diligence processes have been underway since early January 2026. "The legal and financial terms of the transaction have not been agreed upon as of today," they are careful to specify. In the customary phrasing, there is no certainty that this process will come to fruition.

BFM Business reported this morning that the trio is considering raising its offer to Altice to around 20 billion euros. A few weeks ago, a figure of 17 billion euros had been circulating, but reports suggested that Patrick Drahi's group was aiming for 20 billion euros.

A Bit Pricey, But...

"A price increase of this magnitude would be a surprise for us," concedes Stephane Beyazian of Oddo BHF. At 8.2 times its 2027 EBITDAaL, Altice France's valuation multiple would be generous, especially, according to the analyst, given the relatively mediocre quality of the assets and recent sector transactions. Nevertheless, the deal could prove positive over a three to four year horizon, even before factoring in the potential reduction in competitive pressure within the industry.