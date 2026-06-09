Bouygues Telecom launches cybersecurity solution

Bouygues Telecom Business has announced its new Cyber Monitor OSINT service, an innovative cyber-surveillance solution based on open-source intelligence, developed in-house by experts at its subsidiary Bouygues Telecom Business Solution.

Vincent Gallet Published on 06/09/2026 at 02:52 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

'In 2024, 67% of French companies fell victim to at least one attack, a 15% increase in one year, according to the Hiscox 2024 report. VSEs and SMEs are not being spared: 15% of them suffered an incident in 2024, according to the Cyber Impact 2024 Barometer', the telecoms operator reports.



According to the group, Cyber Monitor OSINT provides companies with full visibility of their attack surface: domain mapping, exposed services, vulnerabilities, and identity theft points.



This solution allows companies to benefit from a contextualized action plan: expert human analysis with risk assessment by criticality and concrete areas for improvement, provided directly by the cyber experts at Bouygues Telecom Business Solution.



These specialists manage the tool and can deliver detailed analysis reports, offering a more readable summary and clear security indicators for client companies. This analysis enables proactive threat detection by identifying credential leaks, passwords, rogue domains, encryption-related security flaws, and targeted phishing risks.