Bouygues Telecom Business has announced its new Cyber Monitor OSINT service, an innovative cyber-surveillance solution based on open-source intelligence, developed in-house by experts at its subsidiary Bouygues Telecom Business Solution.
'In 2024, 67% of French companies fell victim to at least one attack, a 15% increase in one year, according to the Hiscox 2024 report. VSEs and SMEs are not being spared: 15% of them suffered an incident in 2024, according to the Cyber Impact 2024 Barometer', the telecoms operator reports.
According to the group, Cyber Monitor OSINT provides companies with full visibility of their attack surface: domain mapping, exposed services, vulnerabilities, and identity theft points.
This solution allows companies to benefit from a contextualized action plan: expert human analysis with risk assessment by criticality and concrete areas for improvement, provided directly by the cyber experts at Bouygues Telecom Business Solution.
These specialists manage the tool and can deliver detailed analysis reports, offering a more readable summary and clear security indicators for client companies. This analysis enables proactive threat detection by identifying credential leaks, passwords, rogue domains, encryption-related security flaws, and targeted phishing risks.
Bouygues SA is a diversified services group organized around four sectors of activity:
- construction (48.7% of net sales): construction and maintenance of transportation, leisure, and urban development infrastructures (57.2% of net sales; Colas; No. 1 worldwide for roads), building and public works activities concerning networks, electrical and thermal engineering, and facility maintenance (37.9%; Bouygues Construction), and real estate development (4.9%; Bouygues Immobilier);
- multi-technical services (32.7%; Equans);
- telecommunication (14.2%; Bouygues Telecom): mobile telephony, fixed telephony, Internet access, etc.;
- media (4%; TF1) ;
- other (0.4%).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (49.8%), European Union (14.6%), Europe (14.1%), North America (12.1%), Asia-Pacific (5.2%), Africa (2.9%), Central and South America (1%), and Middle East (0.3%).
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