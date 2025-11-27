Bouygues Telecom sets up an AI Studio with the help of Prisme.ai

The secure AI Agent platform Prisme.ai has announced a strategic partnership with Bouygues Telecom to power the new AI Studio, a unified environment that structures and industrializes AI uses for the operator's employees.



After an initial trial, Bouygues Telecom wanted to "go beyond conversational uses to enable teams to design, pilot, and supervise their own AI agents that meet the specific needs of each business department."



The Bouygues Telecom AI Studio offers all business and IT departments a unified access point to generative AI. At the same time, the group is investing in training its teams to enable them to embrace AI and understand its uses.



Since its launch on September 15, the platform already has more than 5,000 registered employees, with an average of around 830 unique users per day. In just a few weeks, more than 800 AI agents have been created by the business teams.