Bouygues Telecom, Free-Groupe iliad, and Orange are submitting a joint non-binding offer to acquire a large part of Altice's activities in France.
This covers most of the assets of the operator SFR, but notably excludes the holdings in Intelcia, UltraEdge, XP Fibre and Altice Technical Services, as well as the Altice group's activities in the overseas departments and regions.
This offer is for a total enterprise value of €17bn for the Altice group's assets in France and implies an indicative enterprise value for Altice France as a whole of more than €21bn.
The B2B business would be taken over mainly by Bouygues Telecom and Free-Groupe iliad; the B2C business would be shared between Bouygues Telecom, Free-Groupe iliad and Orange; the other assets and resources (in particular infrastructure and frequencies) would be shared between Bouygues Telecom, Free-Groupe iliad and Orange, with the exception of SFR's mobile network in non-dense areas, which would be taken over by Bouygues Telecom.
The distribution of the price and value would be approximately 43% for Bouygues Telecom, 30% for Free-Groupe iliad, and 27% for Orange.
Bouygues SA is a diversified services group organized around four sectors of activity:
- construction (48.5% of net sales): construction and maintenance of transportation, leisure, and urban development infrastructures (57.6% of net sales; Colas; No. 1 worldwide for roads), building and public works activities concerning networks, electrical and thermal engineering, and facility maintenance (37.1%; Bouygues Construction), and real estate development (5.3%; Bouygues Immobilier);
- multi-technical services (33.6%; Equans);
- telecommunication (13.7%; Bouygues Telecom): mobile telephony, fixed telephony, Internet access, etc.;
- media (4.2%; TF1).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (48.7%), European Union (15%), Europe (14.8%), North America (12.3%), Asia/Pacific (5%), Africa (2.6%), Central and South America (1.1%) and Middle East (0.5%).
