Bouygues Unifies Its Construction Businesses Under a Single "Construction Division"
The group is launching a major strategic transformation of its organization by consolidating, as of January 1, 2026, its subsidiaries Colas, Bouygues Construction, and Bouygues Immobilier. This new entity, the "Construction Division," boasts revenues exceeding €27 billion and will be led by Pascal Minault.
This structural consolidation aims to optimize operational efficiency and maximize commercial synergies within a division employing 100,000 staff across 50 countries.
Governance is also evolving, with a separation of roles at Bouygues Construction: Pierre-Eric Saint-André is appointed Chief Executive Officer, while Pascal Minault retains the chairmanship of the three subsidiaries within the division.
According to Pascal Minault, the goal of this integration is to "accelerate the development of each of the Construction businesses and to strengthen their appeal and profitability."
Bouygues Group CEO Olivier Roussat emphasizes that this new structure will enable the company to better navigate a complex environment by bringing together internal expertise.
Bouygues shares gained 0.5% today in Paris, marking a 2.6% increase since the beginning of the year.
Bouygues SA is a diversified services group organized around four sectors of activity:
- construction (48.5% of net sales): construction and maintenance of transportation, leisure, and urban development infrastructures (57.6% of net sales; Colas; No. 1 worldwide for roads), building and public works activities concerning networks, electrical and thermal engineering, and facility maintenance (37.1%; Bouygues Construction), and real estate development (5.3%; Bouygues Immobilier);
- multi-technical services (33.6%; Equans);
- telecommunication (13.7%; Bouygues Telecom): mobile telephony, fixed telephony, Internet access, etc.;
- media (4.2%; TF1).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (48.7%), European Union (15%), Europe (14.8%), North America (12.3%), Asia/Pacific (5%), Africa (2.6%), Central and South America (1.1%) and Middle East (0.5%).
