Bouygues Unifies Its Construction Businesses Under a Single "Construction Division"

The group is launching a major strategic transformation of its organization by consolidating, as of January 1, 2026, its subsidiaries Colas, Bouygues Construction, and Bouygues Immobilier. This new entity, the "Construction Division," boasts revenues exceeding €27 billion and will be led by Pascal Minault.

Published on 01/12/2026 at 12:01 pm EST

This structural consolidation aims to optimize operational efficiency and maximize commercial synergies within a division employing 100,000 staff across 50 countries.



Governance is also evolving, with a separation of roles at Bouygues Construction: Pierre-Eric Saint-André is appointed Chief Executive Officer, while Pascal Minault retains the chairmanship of the three subsidiaries within the division.



According to Pascal Minault, the goal of this integration is to "accelerate the development of each of the Construction businesses and to strengthen their appeal and profitability."



Bouygues Group CEO Olivier Roussat emphasizes that this new structure will enable the company to better navigate a complex environment by bringing together internal expertise.



Bouygues shares gained 0.5% today in Paris, marking a 2.6% increase since the beginning of the year.