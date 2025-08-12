AlphaValue confirms its "add" recommendation on BP shares, with an unchanged target price of 490 pence.



The analyst notes that this position incorporates the half-year results and third-quarter outlook, marked by a downward revision of upstream volumes, lower refining margins and an expected $1bn increase in tax-related cash outflows.



The broker also said it had adjusted its Brent price assumptions to $71 per barrel for 2025 and $70 per barrel for 2026, down from $75.5 and $73 previously, due to the disappearance of the war risk premium, while taking into account supply disruptions related to regional geopolitical tensions.