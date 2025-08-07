Berenberg has upgraded BP shares to 'buy', with a target price increased from 385 pence to 500 pence, raising its EPS estimates by 11%/8% for 2025/26 respectively, due to higher assumptions for gas and refining.



In addition to the publication of "significantly stronger" results in Q2 2025, the broker highlights recent positive news in exploration, pointing in particular to the potential of the Bumerangue field in Brazil.



The main driver of the improved outlook is free cash flow, thanks to lower capital expenditure, progress in the cost reduction program, and the recovery of downstream activities, it added.