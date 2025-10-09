bp reports that it has started its sixth major upstream oil and gas project ahead of 2025 with production from the Murlach field in the UK North Sea, in line with its upstream growth strategy.



The project, which received government and regulatory approvals in 2023, involved the redevelopment of a field that was initially in production in the early 2000s. BP acquired the field license after it was abandoned by the previous operator.



"The redevelopment included the drilling of two new wells, the addition of subsea equipment, the reuse of some existing kits, and modifications to the surface of the ETAP central processing facility," the energy giant said.



The six projects add approximately 150,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe) of combined peak net production, contributing to the group's goal of achieving an additional 250,000 boe of combined peak net production by the end of 2027.